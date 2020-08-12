Franklin County continues to see more cases of COVID-19.
The number of positive cases in Franklin County increased from 418 on Sunday to 433 on Thursday.
That includes 7 new cases at the state prison in Carrabelle.
There are now 304 positive cases among prisoners at the state prison, and 17 positive cases among prison staff.
There are still 19 pending tests at the prison.
Gulf County also continues to see more COVID-19 cases.
The number of Gulf County cases increased from 648 on Sunday to 695 on Thursday.
The state prison in Gulf County is reporting 236 cases of COVID-19 in prisoners and 30 cases among prison staff.
Wakulla County reported 730 cases on Thursday and Liberty County reported 407.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
