Three companies have put in bids to construct the new restroom facilities at the St. George Island public beach.
Three companies bid on the project; the bids ranged from 450 thousand dollars to almost 570 thousand dollars.
The bids are being considered by the county's engineer for review – the bid will be awarded next week.
The restroom project is being funded by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, it will feature 10 restroom stalls, an ADA-compliant walkway and outdoor shower facilities.
The new facilities will be located adjacent to existing bathrooms which will stay in operation during the construction of the new facilities.
The project will help meet the growing public restroom demand on St. George Island.
The existing restrooms are now 20-years old and need to be expanded to accommodate a growing number of visitors to the area.
