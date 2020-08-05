8.5.2020 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
What is happening in Franklin and Gulf?
We’ve have had quite the climb in positive cases of inmates. This number is added into the overall total positive case count that you see on the floridahealth.gov dashboard reported by the state. For example, today’s numbers show Franklin with 197 cases and Gulf with 436. However, using the surveillance system and continuing to categorize cases into the appropriate group setting, there are now 90 Franklin inmates and 64 Gulf inmates confirmed. And we expect more inmate numbers adjusted into this total.
Each Friday, the health department studies the data to exclude positive and negative inmate test counts to provide the Friday weekly positivity report. This means that throughout the week, we are moving cases to their appropriate place to give the community the most accurate look each Friday. It can take some time to move cases and we’ve explained that you’ll see our inmate numbers climb from the overall total, which is why the weekly viewpoint gives us a better picture overall of what is happening in our communities.
Here’s how it works behind the scenes. Positive tests are sent to our public health surveillance system and your public health clinical team goes through the list each day (including weekends) to prioritize cases. For example, priority 1 cases include:
- Hospitalized patients
- Healthcare personnel (HCP)
- First responders (e.g., Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
personnel, law enforcement, firefighters)
- Individuals living, working or visiting acute care, skilled nursing,
mental health, and long-term care facilities
- Individuals living, working or visiting community congregate
settings (e.g., correctional facilities)
- Members of a large household living in close quarters
- Individuals known to live in households with a higher risk
individual or to provide care in a household with a higher risk individual
Your public health team continues to review the case data throughout the day and conduct COVID19 investigations. And cases that need to be moved into group settings are then moved appropriately.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department message (Page 1 and above)
- Dual County Text Alert Flyer (Attached)
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
2,837
How many negative tests we have
2,636
How many positive tests we have
197
(Includes 90 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity July 24-30
5%
(20 positive/426 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,639
How many negative tests we have
3,198
How many positive tests we have
436
(Includes 64 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity July 24-30
15%
(93 positive/609 total tests)
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
