The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has agreed to extend the deadline for local groups applying for marketing grants this year.
The deadline was initially set for August the 4th, but has now been extended to Monday, August 31st at 4 PM.
The extension was approved due to COVID-19 and the complications it may have caused for local Non-Profit Groups to acquire the paperwork to submit for the grant applications,
The TDC has three grant programs available including a non-profit event promotions grant that will provide up to 2000 dollars for small, one-day events.
They also have a 5000 dollar event promotion grant for larger multi-day events.
The TDC also has 15 thousand dollar grants available for museums.
In total, the TDC has 213 thousand dollars budgeted for the grant programs.
Again, the applications are being accepted through 4 PM on August the 31st.
The Grant Committee meeting will be Wednesday, September 2nd at 1:00pm and the Regular TDC Meeting will follow at 2pm.
You can get more information and download the application from the TDC website at http://www.floridasforgottencoast.com
