People who use Highway 67 should feel a little safer in the near future.
Franklin County Commissioners voted this week to spend about 17 thousand dollars to re-stripe a portion of the county road.
County administrator Michael Moron said the Road Department has received numerous complaints of the lack of visible striping on Highway 67 while driving at night, especially when it is raining.
The complaints have been coming in for years.
This striping will start at Crooked River Bridge and end at the County line.
The county agreed to use paint instead of thermoplastic for the striping as the paint is much less expensive, and its likely that the state will repave the entire section of road in the next few years.
