8.7.2020 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department message (Page 1 and below)
- Pledge to Protect Gulf County: https://www.visitgulf.com/
pledgetoprotect/
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Friday’s Positivity Report is here!
Our goal is to keep our vulnerable populations safe, maintain our medical capacity and keep our positivity under 5%. The percent is based on the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
This data is reviewed and corrected in our surveillance system daily to give us the most accurate picture, so counts can change over time. Keep in mind, as we clean up testing data, the revisions are not usually drastic enough to change weekly percentages. This is why we chose weekly trends vs. daily trends for our rural communities.
For Gulf: 15%
Week July 31-Aug 6 is 15% (76 positive /518 total tests)
*This number excludes 159 inmates who tested positive and 553 inmates who tested negative.
Week July 24-30 was 15% (93 positive/609 total tests)
For Franklin: 5%
Week July 31-Aug 6 is 5% (15 positive/294 total tests)
*This number excludes 254 inmates who tested positive and 670 in mates who tested negative.
Week July 24-31 was 5% (20 positive/426 total tests)
How can we bring positivity down? Follow CDC guidance. Social Distance. Please wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands frequently. Disinfect surfaces. Stay home when ill. Stay home when you’ve been a contact to a positive case. Stay away from large crowds and people who you know are ill.
Available hospital bed capacity, including ICU capacity in neighboring counties, can be found using this link.https://bi.ahca.
myflorida.com/t/ABICC/views/ Public/HospitalBedsCounty?: isGuestRedirectFromVizportal= y&:embed=y
ATTENTION BUSINESSES! The spotlight is on you!
Coronavirus doesn’t take a vacation, but it does travel. We know many businesses in Gulf County are stepping up to protect their employees and their staff. It hasn’t been easy for them. They’ve survived Hurricane Michael and are now are operating their business through a pandemic. Many have taken extra measures to protect their employees and customers. This deserves recognition and we are asking our businesses in Gulf County to take the Pledge to Protect!
Visit Pledge to Protect at https://www.visitgulf.com/
pledgetoprotect/
What is Pledge to Protect?
Pledge to Protect is a voluntary program in which Gulf County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
By taking the Pledge to Protect, businesses are committing to:
- Proper Use of Personal Protective Equipment
- Routine Cleaning and Disinfecting of Surfaces and Equipment
- Practicing Social Distancing and Minimized Contact
- Enforcing Any Sick Employees to Stay Home
Special thanks to the Gulf County Tourism Development Council for the creation of the logo, webpage and incentive promotion design and support. This project has been approved by the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,610
How many negative tests we have
3,223
How many positive tests we have
377
(Includes 261 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity July 31 – Aug 6
5%
(15 positive/294 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,329
How many negative tests we have
3,755
How many positive tests we have
569
(Includes 170 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity July 31 – Aug 6
15%
(76 positive/518 total tests)
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
8.7.20 Gulf COVID-19 Update by manager2738 on Scribd
Gulf_COVID_8.7.20 by manager2738 on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment