FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Graham is a 2 yr old Dachshund/Fiest mix. He is a low rider with a sweet and social disposition, pert expression and a waggy, waggy tail.. Graham is a nice medium size weighing in at 30 lbs.so is suitable for most households. This sweet boy and many other wonderful pets are available at FCHS.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment