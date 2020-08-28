A Franklin County Sheriff's Lieutenant and an officer with the Apalachicola Police Department along with the help of a good Samaritan were able to stop a suicide attempt off the Apalachicola Bridge on Tuesday.
Sheriff AJ Smith said that Tuesday night a woman tried to jump off the Apalachicola Bridge.
Sheriff's Lieutenant Gabe Lockley as well as Apalachicola police officer Larry Smith responded to the call as did the sheriff.
A good Samaritan also sat with the woman and they were able to convince her that jumping off the bridge was not the best course of action.
The sheriff commended his deputies and all other first responders for doing a great job adding that there is a lot going on in the county while most people are asleep in their beds.
