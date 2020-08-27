There are a lot of crimes you might try in Florida but stealing from another person’s crab traps is one to stay away from.
In Florida robbing crab traps is a third degree felony and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Blue crab is a restricted species, and trapping blue crabs requires a permit, whether it is for commercial or recreational purposes.
And its not like you have to steal someone’s blue crabs.
Anyone with a valid recreational saltwater fishing license can harvest crabs legally using up to five traps, each of which must be marked with a buoy with the letter “R” painted on it.
The name and address of the crabber must be permanently attached to the trap also.
And each trap must have three escape rings, so smaller crabs can escape, as well as a biodegradable panel or device that will deteriorate, so crabs will not be forever trapped if the trap line is cut or the trap is abandoned.
