Tallahassee Community College in Wakulla County has money to provide Masonry and Commercial Vehicle Driving training for Franklin and Wakulla County residents only.
The scholarships are available for individuals, no matter where they are in life.
For people whose employment was impacted by COVID, there are scholarship opportunities available to cover the full cost of tuition.
For individuals who are interested in training but not impacted by COVID, there are scholarships up to $350.
If you would like to learn more you need to do so now as the classes begin next Monday, August the 31st.
You can visit the TCC Wakulla Center located at 2932 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville or you can call (833) TCC-JOBS.
That's 833-822-5627.
