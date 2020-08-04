Apalachicola oyster harvesters will be able to get refunds for the cost of the oyster licenses they purchased this year.
The 100 dollar licenses are required to harvest oysters from the Apalachicola Bay; they took effect on July the 1st.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began a 5 year moratorium on oyster harvesting on August the 1st making the licenses useless.
Mayor Kevin Begos said he has been in contact with FWC and they have no problems with the refunds.
Applicants will be able to keep the saltwater products license that is required to sell the oysters.
The City Commission did not discuss how the refund process will work, but you can call City Hall at 653-9319 with questions.
The City of Apalachicola took over oyster license sales in 2018 – before then it was handled by the Florida Department of Agriculture.
304 oyster harvesting licenses were sold this year.
