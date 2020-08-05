Apalachicola National Forest prescribed burning today in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 – The U.S. Forest Service is prescribed burning in the Apalachicola National Forest today.
The 411-acre burn will be conducted in Leon County east of Wakulla Springs Road, west of Woodville Highway, and north of Oak Ridge Road. The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.
This is one of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2020 prescribed burning season. More than 57,900 acres have been treated this year. Today’s burn is in burn unit 259 (see the Apalachicola’s planned burn map): http://bit.ly/2NdlE34
