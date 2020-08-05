Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Back to School information

It’s time for Back to School Vaccines!
Local county health departments statewide are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year.
Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.
Immunizations are available at both health department locations in Gulf and Franklin Counties.
Please call the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department Locations to schedule your child’s appointment today!
Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276.
Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases.
