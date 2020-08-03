Early voting begins today for the August 18th primary election.
Early voting runs from August the 31rd through the 15th.
Early voting hours are from 830am to 530 pm, 7 days a week.
You can early vote at the Supervisor of Elections office in Apalachicola at 47 Avenue F or at the Courthouse Annex in Carrabelle at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
There is also still time to request a Vote by mail ballot.
The deadline to do that is this Saturday, August the 8th.
You can go on-line to www.votefranklin.com to request a vote by mail ballot or call the office at 653-9520.
The primary elections will include County commissioners and school board seats for district 1,3 and 5 as well as public defender for our circuit and two circuit court judges.
