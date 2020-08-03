Monday, August 3, 2020

Early voting begins today for the August 18th primary election

Early voting runs from August the 31rd through the 15th.
Early voting hours are from 830am to 530 pm, 7 days a week.
You can early vote at the Supervisor of Elections office in Apalachicola at 47 Avenue F or at the Courthouse Annex in Carrabelle at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
There is also still time to request a Vote by mail ballot.
The deadline to do that is this Saturday, August the 8th.
You can go on-line to www.votefranklin.com to request a vote by mail ballot or call the office at 653-9520.
The primary elections will include County commissioners and school board seats for district 1,3 and 5 as well as public defender for our circuit and two circuit court judges.





