Monday, August 3, 2020

Friends of the Wakulla County Library August Update

Our Mission: …To stimulate public support, understanding and use of the Wakulla County Public Library and to adequately serve the children of this county by purchasing books, videos and funding all children's programs.
Board Members
President - Kay Roberts
Vice President - Kimberly Randolph
Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey
Secretary - Penny Mallow
Cathy Cameron
Ashley Rogers
Marilyn Lewis
Dear Friends of the Library:

           I hope that this finds all of you healthy. Life has certainly taken a strange twist!

           If you all are like me you are going stir crazy! Thankfully the library is still available to us. Call for an appointment and peruse the library for your next read. If you don’t see the book you are looking for on the shelves ask the staff if it is available for Inter-library Loan, as that service has returned as well.

           As many of you know the majority of library activities have been put on hold. There are many on-line activities, though, for our children.   Also, there is Drive-In Bingo at the Community Center on selected Friday evenings. Please call the library, 926 7415, for the time and date or visit the Library’s Facebook page. There is a Kindle Fire drawing coming up August 7th, just in time for school. Tickets are a dollar each or 6 tickets for $5. The tickets are available at the library. The drawing will be postponed though if we don’t reach $75. The Friends are going to have a drawing each month. So keep checking the website and Facebook for updates.

           Our Friends are brainstorming for home projects to keep many of us out of mischief. Any ideas are welcomed and appreciated. I got a call from a very special lady with a link for a beautiful beaded picture. After using Google I found more!!! I have this lovely scene almost completed. No paint needed!!! It’s worth looking at all the beautiful projects they have to offer. Here’s the link: 



           The important aspect of this time is to stay busy, optimistic, and reach out to each other. Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a LONG time. One of my friends said that her neighbors are getting together in the morning, coffee in hand, pulling up a lawn chair….6 feet apart… and having morning chats!!! Isn’t that a wonderful way to interact and still be safe? If you come up with some brilliant ideas like these, let me know what they are so I can pass them on to the rest of the Friends.

           That’s about all the news I have….so stay safe, stay 6 feet apart, and keep smiling even if your masks hide your smile. 

Take care ya’ll,

Kay
Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library General Membership Meetings 2020

August 27 (Membership Renewal Month)
September 24
More TBA

Currently these meetings are being held through Zoom Meetings at 6pm. These meetings are for general discussions, include updates from the Director of the Library, planning for future fundraising and ways to make ourselves known to the community. Please email us if you would like an invite to be sent to you.
BACK TO SCHOOL DRAWING
AUGUST 14, 2020

Kindle Fire 7 with Alexa

Enter Drawing at the Wakulla County Library
$1.00 per chance or $5.00 for 6 chances
Must have a minimum of $75 for drawing to occur
All proceeds go to the Friends of the Library
Contact us:

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library
PO Box 1737
Crawfordville, FL 32326



