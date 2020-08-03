Friends of the Wakulla County Library August Update

Dear Friends of the Library:
I hope that this finds all of you healthy. Life has certainly taken a strange twist!
If you all are like me you are going stir crazy! Thankfully the library is still available to us. Call for an appointment and peruse the library for your next read. If you don’t see the book you are looking for on the shelves ask the staff if it is available for Inter-library Loan, as that service has returned as well.
As many of you know the majority of library activities have been put on hold. There are many on-line activities, though, for our children. Also, there is Drive-In Bingo at the Community Center on selected Friday evenings. Please call the library, 926 7415, for the time and date or visit the Library’s Facebook page. There is a Kindle Fire drawing coming up August 7th, just in time for school. Tickets are a dollar each or 6 tickets for $5. The tickets are available at the library. The drawing will be postponed though if we don’t reach $75. The Friends are going to have a drawing each month. So keep checking the website and Facebook for updates.
Our Friends are brainstorming for home projects to keep many of us out of mischief. Any ideas are welcomed and appreciated. I got a call from a very special lady with a link for a beautiful beaded picture. After using Google I found more!!! I have this lovely scene almost completed. No paint needed!!! It’s worth looking at all the beautiful projects they have to offer. Here’s the link:
The important aspect of this time is to stay busy, optimistic, and reach out to each other. Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a LONG time. One of my friends said that her neighbors are getting together in the morning, coffee in hand, pulling up a lawn chair….6 feet apart… and having morning chats!!! Isn’t that a wonderful way to interact and still be safe? If you come up with some brilliant ideas like these, let me know what they are so I can pass them on to the rest of the Friends.
That’s about all the news I have….so stay safe, stay 6 feet apart, and keep smiling even if your masks hide your smile.
Take care ya’ll,
Kay
