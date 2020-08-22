Enter to Win an Apalachicola Getaway!

|
WIN a Getaway for 2 in the Heart of the Forgotten Coast…Apalachicola!
Adventure awaits… Enjoy a 2-night stay at one of America’s most historic inns, shop coastal-inspired collections, dine at a 4-star restaurant, and explore our world-famous estuary.
ONE LUCKY WINNER will receive this fabulous Apalachicola package to enjoy our distinctive destination known for its scenic beauty and rich history.
Raffle tickets are available for a suggested donation of $20, which gives you 10 chances to win!
Here's a Detailed Look at What's in this Incredible Getaway Prize Package...
The lucky winner will receive a 2-night stay at Coombs Inn & Suites! Ranked “One of the 30 Outstanding Small Inns in the United States”, by Travel and Leisure Magazine. A luxury boutique Inn nestled in the heart of the quaint fishing village of Apalachicola. The Coombs Inn & Suites is a luxurious Inn consisting of three elegant Historic Victorian Mansions. For 20 years visitors have returned to these relaxing, romantic accommodations for a quiet alternative to typical Florida hotels. Terms and conditions apply. See official rules below for details.
Enjoy an exciting 2-hour eco tour in a modern airboat with an experienced captain. Immerse yourself in the area's stunning natural beauty and rich history. With several local launch points that can be selected depending on what guests are interested in seeing, there is plenty of variety in itineraries. The most popular is a trip up the Jackson River, Apalachicola River, and various creeks and tributaries. Great for photographers!
Shopping, anyone? A $100 gift certificate from BECASA
is another part of our prize package! BECASA is a shop tailored to being at the beach and being at home. Shop women's apparel, gifts, home goods and a special line of women's clothing and accessories designed by the owner, Emily Raffield, who is also an author of Saints of Old Florida
.
and to learn more about her fabulous boutique!
!
The perfect ending to a day of shopping and sight seeing! Enjoy a delicious dinner for 2 at Tamara's Cafe
, an Apalachicola favorite, located in the historic 1920s Cook building. Tamara's Café serves a variety of fresh seafood specialties like Pecan Crusted Grouper and Paella, while also offering fresh salads, pastas, and more. Zesty Latin flavors add a delicious twist!
for daily specials!
Thank You to Our Raffle Sponsors!
Enjoy your Visit to Downtown Apalachicola!
We receive inquiries from people wondering if downtown is still open. There's still plenty to enjoy such as shopping, dining, eco-tours, and site seeing. Read our tips to optimize your visit.
Be sure to visit Apalachicola's scenic and authentic working waterfront.
Our Video, "There's Still a Place," Named a 2020 Florida Main Street Award Winner!
Raffle Contest Rules
This Apalachicola Getaway Package Raffle is brought to you by Apalachicola Main Street, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Apalachicola Main Street gratefully acknowledges that all prizes included in this prize package have been donated by the businesses included in the promotion. The prize package includes a 2-night stay at Coombs Inn and Suites, a 2-hour eco-tour from Bay Eco Tours, dinner for 2 at Tamara’s Café, and a $100 Gift Certificate from BECASA. Please contact us at 844-272-2523 or info@downtownapalachicola.com with questions.
Official Rules
The rules governing the conduct and operation of the drawing are as follows: All entries must be received by 11 p.m. on September 22, 2020. The winner will be randomly selected on September 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Water Street Hotel located at 329 Water Street, Apalachicola, Florida. You do not need to be present to win. An email notification will be sent to the winner using the email address provided by the entrant, and the gift certificates will be mailed. The winning name will also be posted on our website, www.downtownapalachicola.com, by September 30, 2020. To obtain a copy of these official rules or the winner’s name, mail your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Apalachicola Main Street, Inc., P.O. Box 156, Apalachicola, FL 32320. Winner must be age 18 or older and the minimum age for guests at the Coombs Inn & Suites is 25. Void where prohibited. Apalachicola Main Street staff, board members, and their immediate families are not eligible to win. Although social media may be used to promote the raffle, it is not sponsored, endorsed, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We value your privacy and your information submitted with an entry will not be transferred to any other entity. Raffle entrants agree to receive our promotional emails and can opt out at any time. Raffle tickets are available for a suggested donation of $20. No purchase, donation, entry fee, or contribution is necessary to win. For a chance to enter without making a donation please send a written request including your first and last name and email address to Apalachicola Main Street, Inc., P.O. Box 156, Apalachicola, FL 32320 by September 22, 2020. Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. can be reached at info@downtownapalachicola.com or 844-272-2523. Our registered principal location is 187 Avenue C, Apalachicola, FL 32320. Funds generated by this raffle will support Apalachicola Main Street projects, programs, and operating costs. By entering, you agree to release and hold harmless Apalachicola Main Street, Inc., its staff, directors and officers from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the getaway package.
The following rules apply to the 2-night stay at Coombs Inn and Suites: maximum of 2 guests; must be completed by January 31, 2021; minimum age for guests is 25 years; please call for reservations on a space available basis; some weekend and weekday restrictions apply; all other fees and charges apply; an additional fee of $20 will be charged for each additional guest; Seafood Festival, Holidays and special event weekends are not included; guests will be asked to secure additional charges with a credit card at time of registration; Coombs Inn & Suites is a non-smoking facility; when making reservations, holder should identify that this certificate will be used; this certificate is non-transferable and has no refundable value.
Solicitation of Contributions Registration Information: A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from The Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the State. 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com. License # CH44897.
Our Mission
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Our mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage. Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
Apalachicola Main Street is Proud to be Part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street Networks
