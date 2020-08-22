Saturday, August 22, 2020

MEMORANDUM: Request for Emergency Declaration Regarding Tropical Storm Laura

MEMORANDUM

TO:                 Members of the Press

FROM:           Fredrick Piccolo Jr., Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            August 21, 2020

RE:                  Request for Emergency Declaration Regarding Tropical Storm Laura

Good evening:

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida in anticipation of Tropical Storm Laura for the following counties: Bay, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Glades, Gulf, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

A copy of Governor DeSantis’ letter to President Trump can be found HERE.

Sincerely,

Fredrick Piccolo Jr.
Director of Communications
Governor Ron DeSantis



