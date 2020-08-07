Exploring Downtown Apalachicola's Past, Present, and Future

Join the 2020 Friends of Apalachicola Main Street Campaign and be part of the legacy as we promote the past, present, and future of our historic downtown.
For almost a decade, we've worked to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving and promoting its rich contributions to Florida’s historical and cultural heritage.
But we need your support more than ever. As a result of the current pandemic, we cancelled our Independence Eve Celebration which is not only an award-winning community event but also our biggest annual fundraiser to support our programs. This was the most responsible decision for the health and safety of our greater community, but as a result, we face a critical financial situation.
Your tax-deductible contribution to our Friends of Apalachicola Main Street campaign will assist with the development and implementation of our historical, community, and economic development programs and initiatives. These include innovative historical research, educational programming, downtown enhancements, business support and retention initiatives, an historical plaque project, our dynamic website that promotes local businesses, planning for future events, beautification projects, and much more.
Your assistance will also safeguard Main Street’s capability to serve and promote the local Main Street district businesses that have been impacted as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.
