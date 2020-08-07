Franklin County has seen a huge jump in the number of COVID-19 cases this week – mainly because of increased testing at the state prison in Carrabelle.
The number of positive cases in Franklin County jumped from 276 on Thursday to 377 on Friday.
There are now 274 positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle, and 8 positive cases among prison staff.
There are still 210 pending tests at the prison.
And while the prison is adding to the total cases, health officials are also seeing seeing community spread of the disease.
That includes spread in households where one person contracts the virus and then spreads it to others in the home.
They have also seen some cases from businesses as well as gatherings including funerals.
And they have seen cases in local health care workers.
Gulf County has also seen a big jump in COVID-19 cases.
The number of Gulf County cases increased from 490 on Thursday to 569 on Friday.
The state prison in Gulf County is reporting 170 cases of COVID-19 in prisoners and 25 cases among prison staff.
Wakulla County reported 662 cases on Friday and Liberty County reported 395.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
