Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council to Meet by Webinar August 24-28, 2020


Meeting Notice
August 7, 2020
 
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet August 24-28, 2020 by webinar. Please note public testimony will be held on Thursday August 27th for this 5-day webinar meeting. In addition to discussing numerous fisheries issues, the Council will appoint members to its Coastal Migratory Pelagics and Red Drum Advisory Panels. The Council also plans to discuss the Executive Order on promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth. It will consider public input on ways to reduce barriers to domestic fishing and create a list of recommendations on ways to reduce burdens and increase production from our fishery.
 
Join the webinar during the meeting, here.
 
Prepare for the meeting with these detailed instructions on how to join the webinar and give public testimony. The agendas and meeting materials will be posted as they become available on the Council Meetings webpage.
 
The meeting will convene at the following dates and times (EDT):
 
Monday, August 24, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Closed session: 9:00 - 9:30 AM
 
Public broadcast of the meeting will begin at 10:00 AM
Administrative/Budget Committee: 10:00 - 10:30 AM
Data Collection Committee: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sustainable Fisheries Committee: 1:00 - 4:00 PM
 
Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Reef Fish Committee: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
 
Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Reef Fish Committee: 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Gulf SEDAR Committee: 2:45 - 4:00 PM
 
Thursday, August 27, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Mackerel Committee: 9:00 - 10:30 AM
Ecosystem Committee: 10:45 - 12:00 PM
Full Council: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
*Public testimony will be held via webinar/phone from 1:20 - 3:30 PM, August 27, 2020
 
Friday, August 28, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Full Council: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.     
