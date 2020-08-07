Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council to Meet by Webinar August 24-28, 2020

Meeting Notice
August 7, 2020
Gulf Council to Meet by Webinar August 24-28, 2020
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet August 24-28, 2020 by webinar. Please note public testimony will be held on Thursday August 27th for this 5-day webinar meeting. In addition to discussing numerous fisheries issues, the Council will appoint members to its Coastal Migratory Pelagics and Red Drum Advisory Panels. The Council also plans to discuss the Executive Order on promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth. It will consider public input on ways to reduce barriers to domestic fishing and create a list of recommendations on ways to reduce burdens and increase production from our fishery.
Join the webinar during the meeting, here.
The meeting will convene at the following dates and times (EDT):
Monday, August 24, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Closed session: 9:00 - 9:30 AM
Public broadcast of the meeting will begin at 10:00 AM
Administrative/Budget Committee: 10:00 - 10:30 AM
Data Collection Committee: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sustainable Fisheries Committee: 1:00 - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Reef Fish Committee: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Reef Fish Committee: 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Gulf SEDAR Committee: 2:45 - 4:00 PM
Thursday, August 27, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Mackerel Committee: 9:00 - 10:30 AM
Ecosystem Committee: 10:45 - 12:00 PM
Full Council: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
*Public testimony will be held via webinar/phone from 1:20 - 3:30 PM, August 27, 2020
Friday, August 28, 2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Full Council: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
