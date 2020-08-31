Florida bars and breweries have until the end of the year before they have to renew their liquor licenses.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to help bars nd breweries adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The order delays the existing renewal deadline through December 31st for the holder of any license, permit, registration, or certificate issued by the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, for the purposes of engaging in the manufacturing, sale, or distribution of alcoholic beverages in Florida.
Bars and breweries that don't serve food were ordered shut down earlier this year to control the spread of Covid-19, while establishments with liquor licenses that also serve food are limited to 50 percent capacity.
