The recreational gray triggerfish season will open in Gulf state and federal waters on September the 1st and will close again on October the 26th.
The additional fishing is being allowed because the recreational quota for gray triggerfish was not met when the fishery was open earlier this spring.
The minimum size limit is 15 inches fork length and the bag limit is one per person.
If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler.
That includes anglers who are 65 and older.
You can Sign up at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
