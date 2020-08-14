Florida’s alligator hunting season begins on Saturday

Florida’s alligator hunting season begins on August the 15th.
The 11-week alligator season runs August 15th through November 1st.
The state issued about 7000 alligator hunting permits this year – the deadline to apply for a permit is already past.
Each permit allows hunters to take two alligators.
148 permits were allowed for Franklin County this year, 159 were allowed for Gulf County 42 were approved for Wakulla County and 93 were approved for Liberty County.
