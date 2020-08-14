Franklin and Gulf Counties have reported more COVID-19 related deaths.
On Friday the health departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties reported one death in Franklin County and 2 deaths in Gulf County.
The Franklin County resident was a 71-year-old man.
The Gulf County residents included an 82-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.
There have now been 2 COVID related deaths in Franklin County and three in Gulf County.
As of Friday there were 448 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
That includes 305 positive cases among prisoners at the state prison, and 19 positive cases among prison staff.
There are still 19 pending tests at the prison.
Gulf County reported 712 cases on Friday.
The state prison in Gulf County is reporting 239 cases of COVID-19 in prisoners and 32 cases among prison staff.
Wakulla County reported 747 cases on Friday and Liberty County reported 407.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment