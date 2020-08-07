Franklin County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce to provide masks to local businesses.
The masks are being made available through the visitor centers in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and St. George Island.
They are also available at the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce office.
The washable and reusable white cloth masks come in packs of 5 – so you should be able to get enough for all of your employees.
If you own a business in the area you can call John Solomon at the Apalachicola Chamber to arrange for pickup.
The number is 653-9419.
The chamber office in Apalachicola also has free masks for visitors if they need them so they can comply with the cities requirement to wear masks in local businesses.
They also have some branded mask for sale – with the logo shop local, eat local, fish local.
