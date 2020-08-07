Friday, August 7, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Back to School

The 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. This sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 7, 2020, and ends Sunday, August 9, 2020.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.


It’s time for Back to School Vaccines!

Local county health departments statewide are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year.

Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

CDC created a very user friendly vaccine schedule guide for all ages: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/growing/school-vaccinations.html

Immunizations are available at both health department locations in Gulf and Franklin Counties.

Please call the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department Locations to schedule your child’s appointment today!

Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111

Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276.

Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases.
ADOPT A TEACHER
Click on the button below to go to a Facebook page dedicated to assist Gulf County teachers in preparing for the upcoming school year.

Simply click on the teacher's List on Amazon Post and choose items to purchase!
Adopt a Teacher - Gulf County
Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Complete it today online at

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.

