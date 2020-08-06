Franklin County is considering increasing tipping fees at the local landfill for people who bring trash and other debris from outside the county.
The issue was raised during the county budget workshop on July 30th.
Franklin County has lower tipping fees than many surrounding counties which has made it financially prudent for some companies to bring waste into the county for disposal.
That is causing a space problem at the landfill and it also puts extra strain on the machines used there, like the grinder and incinerator, some of which are very expensive.
The county has not yet decided by how much it will increase fees, but feel that they should be at least as high as neighboring counties to take away any financial benefit of hauling trash into the county.
They will also see if other counties have similar rules that Franklin County might be able to use when creating our own policy.
The issue is being investigated by solid waste director Fonda Davis, along with the county attorney and the county coordinator.
