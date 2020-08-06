Thursday, August 6, 2020
Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will be held this weekend
Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will be held this weekend.
This year, shoppers will have three days to purchase back to school items without paying the state sales tax.
The sales tax holiday will begin on Friday, August 7th and runs through Sunday, August 9th.
During the sales tax holiday, certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item will be tax free as will clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
Computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item will also be tax free, when purchased for noncommercial or personal use.
The sales tax holiday also applies to items Purchased online when the order is accepted by the company during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday period.
There is a comprehensive list of items that will be tax free available through the Department of Revenue.
We have posted a link to the list on the Oyster Radio facebook page and at Oysterradio.com so you can check it out for yourself.
http://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment