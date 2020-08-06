NOAA Fisheries FishNews – August 6, 2020

|
Highlights
To support our efforts to restore resilient coral ecosystems, NOAA is recommending nearly $1 million in funding for four projects through the Ruth Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grants opportunity. The funded projects aim to enhance coral resilience and improve the long-term success and efficiency of shallow-water coral reef restoration in a changing climate.
For the FY 2020 grant cycle, NOAA Fisheries is awarding 43 grants totaling almost $4 million to our partners in the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in 19 states and one tribe. These grants support a core mission of NOAA Fisheries: the conservation and recovery of protected marine species. They help to improve our national marine mammal stranding response capabilities and the goals of the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program.
Providing seafood to the country remains an essential function even in these extraordinary times, and adequately monitoring U.S. fisheries remains a critical part of that process. To improve transparency in our approach to observer deployment, we have established national-level criteria for vessels to be waived from observer or at-sea monitor coverage.
A new federal task force has submitted recommendations that will be the basis for a strategy to help level the playing field for the U.S. seafood exporters and importers when doing business with other countries.
West Coast
Due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing challenges for NOAA Fisheries, we are cancelling three research surveys off the West Coast of the United States. These are difficult decisions for the agency as we strive to meet our core mission responsibilities while balancing the realities and impacts of the current health crisis.
Pacific Islands
Last year, NOAA and The Nature Conservancy embarked on a multiyear partnership to support the collaborative development of targeted coral restoration plans for the four Pacific Island jurisdictions of Hawai’i, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas. NOAA recently awarded a second year of funding to The Nature Conservancy to continue this important work.
Throughout all phases of their lives, fish and invertebrates depend on healthy habitat to thrive. NOAA Fisheries recently developed an innovative scientific illustration that shows how various habitat features support different life stages of a fish—uku, or grey snapper , in this example.
Thanks to a partnership between NOAA, the Hawai‘i Institute of Marine Biology, and others, specific reefs in Hawai‘i are receiving batches of coral colonies that were rehabilitated in a nursery. But these transplants aren’t your average corals.
Due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique challenges those are creating for NOAA Fisheries, we are cancelling the remaining three research surveys in the Hawaiian Islands. Since March, we have been rigorously analyzing various options for conducting surveys this year and are taking a survey-by-survey, risk-based approach.
Southeast
NOAA biologist Dr. Jennifer Leo is trained and experienced with rescuing marine life. Thanks to her and her family's actions, this turtle has a fighting chance. Update: Twitch the turtle goes home.
Due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique challenges those are creating for NOAA Fisheries, we are cancelling four research surveys off the East and Gulf Coast of the United States. These cancellations follow similar difficult cancellation decisions of the ship-based work we had planned from April to July. NOAA Fisheries is continuing to assess the status of other surveys in all our regions.
Greater Atlantic
On July 27 NOAA Fisheries was notified by the U.S Coast Guard of a distressed humpback whale in the Ambrose Channel of New York. The team successfully disentangled the whale on July 30, ending a multi-day response.
This summer GARFO was lucky enough to work with five outstanding students. Everyone learned a lot as they navigated through conversations over computers instead of over in-person coffee. Here’s a little bit about each one of the interns and how they spent their virtual time.
When mentors at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center realized that lab facilities would be closed over the summer, they got creative. Using virtual meetings and cloud-based platforms, mentors and their students have been connecting and working on research that supports NOAA Fisheries’ mission. These students are gaining real-world research experience and overcoming challenges in a shifting landscape.
