Franklin County is nearing 500 verified cases of COVID-19.
As of Friday there have been 498 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
308 are positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle and there are 24 positive cases among prison staff.
There have been three COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
Gulf County reported 782 cases on Friday – that includes 251 cases among prisoners at the state prison in Gulf County and 33 cases among prison staff.
6 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus, the most recent case is a 71 year old man.
Wakulla County reported 827 cases on Friday and Liberty County reported 413.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
