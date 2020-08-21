If you are wondering of you are doing enough to protect yourself from the coronavirus, you can now take an on-line survey to check.
The Florida Department of Elder Affairs has released an online survey to allow residents, especially older adults, to make important self-assessments on their COVID-19 behaviors.
The survey asks Floridians to review their decisions with respect to COVID-19 situations, to see how different actions affect their own health, and the health of others.
Respondents of the survey can answer questions such as the amount and type of their weekly activities, the number of people in their household, their ability to receive physical or mental health assistance if needed, and the types of preventive measures used on a regular basis.
The Report offers customized recommendations for each respondent and guides them to different local, state, and national resources based on their answers to questions on geographic location, lifestyle, and personal experiences.
Anyone may take the Florida Safe Survey and take the survey multiple times to see how any changed behavior may affect their health score.
The self-audit is available at http://FloridaSafeSurvey.com and takes only a few minutes to complete.
