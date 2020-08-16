Franklin County reported another 25 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend and one more COVID related death.
On Sunday the health department reported 473 cases, up from 448 on Friday.
Three of the new cases came from the state prison, where there are now 308 positive cases among prisoners and 19 positive cases among prison staff.
6 Franklin County cases have required hospitalization.
There have been three COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
Gulf County reported 31 more COVID cases since Friday and one more death.
Gulf County reported 743 cases on Sunday – there were no additional cases reported from the state prison.
44 cases have required hospitalization.
Gulf County now has 4 COVID related deaths.
Wakulla County reported 773 cases on Sunday and Liberty County reported 411.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
