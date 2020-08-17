Monday, August 17, 2020

Tomorrow is election day so make sure to get out and vote – especially if you live in District 1

Voters countywide will vote for a public defender for the 2nd judicial circuit.

There are also two non-partisan circuit court judge races and local Republicans will vote for a republican candidate for state Senate.

District 1, which includes Eastpoint and St. George Island, will choose a school board member and a county commissioners.

The school board race is between Tara Klink and Melonie Inzetta, the county commission race is between incumbent Ricky Jones and Pinki Jackel.

Voting will be allowed between 7 AM and 7 PM on Tuesday.

Oyster Radio will bring you election results as soon as possible after the votes are counted.



http://votefranklin.com


http://live.oysterradio.com/
