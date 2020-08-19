Franklin County schools reopened last Friday – and already a number of staff and students have been required to quarantine at home.
The school district said the health department has requested voluntary quarantine for several students and staff members, and while the schools are following all safety, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, they expect “perpetual disruptions” because of COVID-19.
Under the school district's reopening plan, If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, that person will be required to do a 14 day quarantine and will not be allowed back in the schools until the health department signs off on it.
The same is true for people who have direct contact with a COVID positive person – which means being within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive or is suspected of COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes regardless of face covering.
The school district said this could lead to perpetual disruptions, as a person could be exposed to a positive COVID case, be sent home for two weeks and then be exposed to another positive case which would require another quarantine.
The district said every effort will be made to maintain a continuity of instruction so quarantined students can continue learning with their own teacher, or at least a teacher from their own school when possible.
The local health department will do contact tracing for any positive cases and the school asks that people cooperate with health officials for the safety of students and staff.
Students and teachers could face disciplinary action if they refuse to wear face coverings when safe social distancing is not possible.
