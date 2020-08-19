The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will hold a sea turtle release on Thursday and you can watch on your computer.
The group plans to release a Kemp's Ridley Sea turtle they call Auggie – it was named that because it was hooked on the first day of August.
Auggie was accidentally hooked by a little girl from Missouri.
Ron Jenkins, a charter boat captain in Apalachicola, immediately notified the marine lab and made sure that the turtle had its head above water.
Kemp's Ridleys are the rarest sea turtles on the planet.
While they are extremely rare everywhere else in the world, they are commonly found in our area in search of their favorite food, the blue crabs.
This week marks Auggie's third and last week of rehab.
Her x-rays came back fine and she has received a clean bill of health from Dr Griggs, a pro bono vet from Shepherd Springs Hospital.
If you would like to watch the virtual release, it will happen this Thursday at 3PM on the Gulf Specimen Facebook Page @GulfSpecimenAquarium.
https://www.facebook.com/GulfSpecimenAquarium/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
