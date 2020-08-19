If you are in a profession that requires a state license, it is now easier to get that license without having to travel or go into a state building.
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has announced new, online proctored testing options are now available to candidates for certain professional licenses including barbers, auctioneers, cosmetologists and real estate professionals.
The online examinations will let more people take the exams while providing more examination dates while testing centers are implementing social distancing and other safety measures for in-person examinations.
The capacity and convenience enabled through online testing will also give Floridians the opportunity to get started in their occupations sooner, by a matter of months in some cases.
For the new, online testing options, candidates will need a functioning computer with a webcam, microphone and strong internet connection.
During the online examination, candidates will be monitored by a live proctor through microphone and webcam.
In-person examinations at a designated testing center remains available to all license candidates.
