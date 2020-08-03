FWC's Fishing in the Know - August 2020

Alton and Jayden Azcona, along with Aiden Paul Florin, were so excited about their barracuda catch, they just had to show it to FWC Officer Miano at the dock.
Commission meeting – July
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual July 22-23 meeting.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Stone crab: The Commission approved changes to how stone crab is managed in Florida, including changes to season dates, minimum claw size, trap construction requirements, and possession of whole stone crabs on the water. Learn more.
- Bluefish: The Commission modified the bag limit for bluefish in state waters along Florida’s Atlantic coast (Nassau through Miami-Dade counties) from 10 fish per person to 3 fish per person. (This item was on the Consent Agenda.) Learn more.
- King Mackerel: The Commission approved a federal consistency action to maintain consistent king mackerel commercial vessel limits in Atlantic state and federal waters following a federal commercial vessel limit increase expected to take effect before October 2020. (This item was on the Consent Agenda.)
Draft proposal (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Apalachicola oysters: Staff presented an update on the status of the oyster population and fishery in Apalachicola Bay as well as an update on recent funding for large-scale restoration intended to promote the recovery of oysters in the Bay. The Commission approved a draft proposal that would temporarily suspend all wild oyster harvest from the Bay through Dec. 2025, or until monitoring data indicates 300 bags per acre of adult oysters can be found on a significant number of reefs in the Bay. The FWC also approved suspending harvest via Executive Order beginning Aug. 1, 2020, as a proactive measure. Learn more.
- Flounder: The Commission approved a draft proposal to make several changes to the flounder fishery. This includes possible changes to the size limit, recreational bag limit, establishing commercial trip and vessel limits, establishing an annual recreational closure, and extending all FWC flounder regulations into federal waters. This item is anticipated to be brought back for final approval at the October Commission meeting. The Commission also directed staff to continue working with the industry on flounder bycatch in federal waters. Learn more.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Marine Fisheries Management Annual Workplan: Staff reviewed new and ongoing marine fisheries management issues and the Commission approved the 2020-2021 workplan.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico federal fishery management councils.
Amberjack – Gulf
Recreational harvest opens Aug. 1
Information: The recreational greater amberjack season in Gulf state and federal waters opens Aug. 1 and is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31.
The minimum size limit is 34 inches fork length. The daily bag limit is 1 fish per person.
Make sure you have the State Reef Fish Angler
designation on your license if you plan to fish for greater amberjack from a private vessel.
Bay scallops – Gulf County
Season starts Aug. 16
Information: The bay scallop season starts Aug. 16 in all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. The season will remain open in this region through Sept. 24. Please note that the area marked with FWC buoys south of Black’s Island is a no-entry area. Swimming, boating or scalloping in that area is not allowed.
Spiny lobster
Season starts Aug. 6
Information: Spiny lobster opens for recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6.
The recreational daily bag limit and on-the-water possession limit is 6 per person.
Spiny lobster must have a carapace larger than 3 inches and, when harvested by diving, must be measured in the water. The carapace is measured beginning at the forward edge between the rostral horns, excluding any soft tissue, and proceeding along the middle to the rear edge of the carapace.
Harvest is prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, the Biscayne Bay Card Sound Spiny Lobster Sanctuary, in the no-take areas of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park.
State Reef Fish Survey
New requirement for reef fish anglers
Information: Recreational anglers and spear fishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish from a private vessel in Florida are required to obtain the State Reef Fish Angler designation. The statewide State Reef Fish Survey replaced the Gulf Reef Fish Survey
.
State Reef Fish Anglers will help improve recreational data for several reef fish such as snapper, grouper, and hogfish. The process is easy, no-cost and will help the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish like red snapper and gag grouper.
2020 Lionfish Challenge
Deadline extended to Nov. 1
Information: The 2020 Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Nov. 1 will be crowned the 2020 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com
.
The Lionfish Removal and Awareness festival to be held Sept. 12-13, 2020 has been canceled. The 2021 festival will be held May 15-16, 2021.
Lionfish Programs
Other ways you can get involved
Information: The following programs are available to those looking to help with removal of invasive lionfish from Florida waters
Assists public facilities with existing lionfish educational exhibits or an interest in creating one. Approved participants may be awarded funds to offset costs associated with the creation of lionfish educational exhibits.
Incentivizes dive charters to conduct recreational lionfish-specific harvesting trips in an effort to increase the number of lionfish removed from Florida waters.
Provides incentives for commercial harvesters to take and sell lionfish to licensed wholesale dealers.
FLCoralCrew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com. And while you’re out enjoying the water this summer, remember these tips:
- Avoid touching corals while diving.
- Don’t anchor near corals.
- Clean diving gear between dive sites.
- Use environmentally-friendly sunscreens.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder, spot, croaker, Atlantic blueline tilefish and snowy grouper.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water.
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
