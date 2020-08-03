RUBIO NAMES HYDRA ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION AS THE SENATE SMALL BUSINESS OF THE WEEK
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, named Hydra Engineering and Construction of Crawfordville, FL as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.
Rubio released the following video message to congratulate Hydra Engineering and Construction as the Senate Small Business of the Week. A broadcast quality version can be found here.
“Hello, I’m Senator Marco Rubio, the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“And today we’re honoring Hydra Engineering and Construction of Crawfordville, Florida as the Senate Small Business of the Week.
“In 2008, Hydra Engineering was founded by Leslie Hope after leaving her position at an engineering firm to pursue her goal of starting her own company.
“She participated in the US Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program which helped her small business specialize in government contracting.
“Today, Hydra Engineering is a thriving woman and minority owned civil and environmental engineering and construction firm.
“They have worked with agencies including the National Park Service, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the USDA, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“Like many Florida small businesses, Hydra Engineering and Construction experienced a drop in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“But thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program loan, they were able to continue paying their employees and adapt their business to follow all necessary public health procedures.
“So congratulations to the entire team at Hydra Engineering and Construction on being named the Senate Small Business of the Week!
“We look forward to seeing your continued success and ingenuity.”
As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Senator Rubio continues the tradition of honoring America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates all problems relating to America’s small businesses.
