Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 8-15

MENTAL HEALTH
COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE?
NEED SUPPORT?
CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7:
• National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
• SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741
• Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.
• Big Bend Community Based Care oversees a wide network of community partners in the fields of mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and child protective services throughout an 18- county area in Northwest Florida, from Escambia to Madison counties.
Florida residents can call the agency’s hotline at 1-888-95-GetHelp or 1-888-954-3843 at any time, day or night, and staff a member will help connect them to a provider in their community, regardless of whether they have health insurance.
