Labor Day fireworks show canceled due to COVID-19

It turns out we won't have fireworks on Labor Day.
Apalachicola Main Street had hoped to postpone its very popular fireworks show from July 3rd to Labor Day because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but after reviewing of all the current information and guidelines decided to postpone the event indefinitely.
Among those recommendations is the Florida Department of Health’s advisory calling for citizens to avoid crowds and for community-wide mass gatherings of more than 250 people to be canceled.
The fireworks generally brings about 8000 people to Apalachicola to watch the show over the Apalachicola River, making it the largest single-day event in the county.
A new date has not been announced – Apalachicola Mainstreet said based on current conditions, they are not prepared to announce another date that may also be subject to cancellation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment