Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 8-20

A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Parents and Caregivers of school-age students:
We know back to school looks and feels a lot different this year than it has in previous years. Your school has new protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health department is working very closely with the school district.
Just a quick reminder:
If your child or any member of your household are currently waiting on COVID19 test results for active infection, please wait for those results before sending your child to school. This is extremely important. We’ve already heard about situations in other counties involving students attending school and later finding out their test was positive. This can be prevented, and more kids can stay in school if we all work together.
Please also keep your child at home if you answer yes to any of the following questions. Call the health department if you have any concerns or questions.
Daily Health Questionnaire for students:
• Does your child or anyone in your household have any of the following symptoms? (fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell)
• Has your child or anyone in the household traveled outside of the country or to any highly affected areas in the United States in the past 14 days?
• Has your child had direct contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 2 weeks?
• Is there anyone in your household under instructions to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19?
No comments:
Post a Comment