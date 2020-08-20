Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Fast Track Training
Fast Track Training
In case you missed this last week - Scheduling Facebook Live Interviews
During this COVID - 19 crisis, some of our businesses are struggling, and we want to show our support! Currently the chamber Facebook page has over 3000 followers and is growing.
Spotlighting our member businesses with a chamber Facebook live interview will help get the word out about your business, services offered, goods sold etc.
We would love to spotlight and advertise your business at no cost to you as part of your membership perks!
If you would like to participate, send an email to petra@wakullacountychamber.com. Please include your contact information and note Facebook Live in the subject line. We will make contact and schedule your interview in the order requests are received.
Your Chamber Team
Low Country Boil Event Canceled for 2020
First, we want to thank everyone for the continued support and sponsorships for our annual fundraising event. Out of an abundance of caution and consideration of event participants’ health, we have decided to cancel our postponed Low Country Boil event this year. The Low Country Boil will resume at its regularly scheduled date, the first Friday in April of 2021. If you plan on attending the event next year and have already purchased and received your tickets, they will be honored at the gate and your seats remain reserved. Should you find yourself with a scheduling conflict for next year’s event and want to make your seats available and be reimbursed, please contact our office at 926.1848 and return your tickets by October 31 so we can issue a refund and mail a check. Any tickets that may come available will first be offered to individuals on our waiting list and the remainder will be for sale beginning 2021.
Stay safe and we hope to see you the first Saturday in April, 2021!
EVP & Co-Chief Operating Officer, Operations and Delivery
Beth Corum joined Capital City Bank in January 2006 as Chief People Officer. In 2015, she was named Co-Chief Operating Officer, where she directs all operations and delivery for the Bank. As a member of the Capital City Bank executive management team, her primary responsibilities include oversight of IT, loan and deposit operations,
facilities management, the information security and disaster recovery functions, and omnichannel delivery. She also retains her title as Chief People Officer responsible for human resources, benefits and associate development. During Beth’s tenure as Chief People Officer, Capital City Bank was listed among Florida Trend magazine’s “Best Places to Work” in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016; Georgia Trend magazine’s “Best Places to Work” in 2016; and American Banker magazine’s “Best Banks to Work” in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Beth earned a master's degree in communications from Florida State University and has an undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee. She also holds the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation. Beth has served in numerous volunteer leadership roles with the Tallahassee Ballet, Junior League of Tallahassee, Alumnae Panhellenic of Tallahassee, the Florida House in Washington, D.C., and the United Way of the Big Bend. She has served on the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce board and executive committee. In 2009, Beth was named among the “25 Women to Know” in Tallahassee by the Tallahassee Democrat. She is a graduate of Leadership Tallahassee Class XXVI and Leadership Florida Class XXXI. In 2015, Beth served as campaign chairman for the United Way of the Big Bend, raising more than $4.3 million for human and social services needs.
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Update
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - August 11, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) issued reemployment assistance updates on the Reemployment Assistance (RA) Claims Dashboard. As of August 10, DEO has paid 1,853,564 claimants a total of nearly $13.5 billion ($13,459,924,265). More than 3.2 million (3,284,767) unique claims have been processed, representing 97.6% of unique claims submitted.
UPDATES:
The Department has recently shared a video to help claimants understand claim messages and statuses in CONNECT. This video can be viewed here.
The Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, offered through the federal CARES Act and administered by DEO, provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to a claimant who has exhausted their Reemployment Assistance benefits. Floridians will need to apply for PEUC benefits once the balance of their current claim is exhausted. Floridians who have already exhausted their benefits or have a Reemployment Assistance claim that expired after July 1, 2019, will also be able to apply.
PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE:
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program provides unemployment benefits to those that may not otherwise be eligible under Florida’s state Reemployment Assistance program, including independent contractors and individuals who are self-employed. Individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19 and believe they may be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, can visit www.FloridaJobs.org and select "File a Claim" to apply and be considered for PUA.
ADDITIONAL UPDATES:
DEO will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system to process claims and payments. CONNECT will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim. Individuals can file a new claim 24 hours a day, seven days per week at www.FloridaJobs.org and select "File a Claim."
Governor DeSantis has directed DEO to continue waiving the work search, work registration requirements and waiting week requirement for claimants through September 5, 2020.
The Department has updated benefit payment statuses to reflect the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments in CONNECT. To better understand a claimant's Reemployment Assistance weekly benefit payment status, view the step by step guide here and the video here.
HOW TO APPLY FOR REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE:
DEO has a mobile-friendly online application for individuals filing a new Reemployment Assistance claim available here. For a step by step guide on how to apply read more here. For the Reemployment Assistance Resource Guide which includes frequently asked questions, please click here. For additional information about Reemployment Assistance benefits visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.
