Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines our light on the following members:

👉 Rish Real Estate Group

Whether you’re searching for your dream home or preparing to sell your current home, look no further than 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽. Their experienced team specializes in Forgotten Coast real estate 🏡🌴. As a third-generation family business with decades of combined experience, Rish Real Estate Group offers extensive knowledge of the Florida Gulf Coast real estate market.

𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬 𝗧𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦 𝗔 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗬?

Discover the difference with a Rish Real Estate Group REALTOR®
Visit them at
155 West Highway 98
Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-1500

👉 Turtle Beach Inn

The 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝗻 is a Gulf front bed and breakfast with cottages 🏘🏝, where you can experience the charm and natural beauty of Florida's Forgotten Coast - located on Indian Pass. Turtle Beach Inn is a 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗟𝗼𝗱𝗴𝗲 by the Department of Environmental Protection ♻️. They strive to be ecologically conscientious by conserving water, reducing waste, implementing clean air practices, and running our energy more efficiently. They were the first B&B in the state of Florida to achieve this DEP status.

140 Painted Pony Rd
Port St Joe, FL
(850)229-9366

👉 Carpet Country

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 in Port St. Joe, FL, is known throughout the area as the go-to flooring installation company 🛠. They offer an extensive selection of flooring materials to choose from, including carpet, hardwood, vinyl planks, laminate flooring, and ceramic tile ✅. They also sell paint, as well as custom backsplashes, blinds, and shutters. For more than 30 years, this business has helped homeowners across the region achieve the beautiful spaces they have been dreaming of 😍!

2760 Highway 98 West
Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 227-7241
Congratulations and THANK YOU to John M. Hanlon and everyone that worked the polls for the primary and election. The unofficial results are posted.
VOTE GULF
21st century challenges require new age solutions. Click on the button below to go to a Facebook page set up by Christy Baldwin Taunton to assist Gulf County teachers in making sure they have the resources needed for the upcoming school year.
Simply click on one of the teacher's List on Amazon and choose items to purchase!
Adopt a Teacher - Gulf County
Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Complete it today online at

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.

