Apalachicola Main Street to Distribute Free Masks on Friday

Apalachicola Main Street will have 1,000 free reusable masks available on Friday, August 21 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Tamara’s Tapas Bar located at 77 Market Street. Business owners and employees are invited to stop by to pick up washable masks provided courtesy of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to economic development in the context of historic preservation in downtown Apalachicola. For questions about the mask distribution event, please contact Executive Director Augusta West at awest@apalachicolamainstreet.org or 844-272-2523.
