Gulf Council and NOAA Fisheries Host a Virtual Question and Answer Session with the Public

For Immediate Release
August 19, 2020
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries will host a virtual question and answer session to provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions about the science and management of fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico.
 
The Gulf Council Chairman, Dr. Tom Frazer and Executive Director, Dr. Carrie Simmons; Regional Administrator of NOAA Fisheries, Dr. Roy Crabtree; Director of the Southeast Regional Science Center, Dr. Clay Porch; Deputy Director of the Southeast Regional Science Center, Dr. John Walter; and staff from NOAA's Office of Protected Resources will be among panelists that will be answering questions from the public.
 
"This is an important opportunity for both the public and for fisheries management leadership,'' said the Gulf Council Executive Director, Dr. Carrie Simmons, "it's important for us to all come to the table to learn from each other and have a direct dialogue about the management of our resources."
 
The session will begin at 4:30 PM, EDT on Wednesday, August 26th and will conclude no later than 6:00 PM, EDT.
 
Participants will be able to listen online through the Go-To-Webinar application or through the phone. If you want to speak to ask a question, you must join the webinar online. Alternatively, during the meeting, you can email questions to gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org or text them to 813-317-6220 and a staff member will ask on your behalf.
 
Register to join the session online using your computer or smartphone here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2312463577750202635
 
To listen in by phone, call: (562) 247-8321 and use the Audio Access Code: 357842945
About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.     
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext. 238
