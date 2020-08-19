For Immediate Release
August 19, 2020
Gulf Council and NOAA Fisheries Host a Virtual Question and Answer Session with the Public
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries will host a virtual question and answer session to provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions about the science and management of fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf Council Chairman, Dr. Tom Frazer and Executive Director, Dr. Carrie Simmons; Regional Administrator of NOAA Fisheries, Dr. Roy Crabtree; Director of the Southeast Regional Science Center, Dr. Clay Porch; Deputy Director of the Southeast Regional Science Center, Dr. John Walter; and staff from NOAA's Office of Protected Resources will be among panelists that will be answering questions from the public.
"This is an important opportunity for both the public and for fisheries management leadership,'' said the Gulf Council Executive Director, Dr. Carrie Simmons, "it's important for us to all come to the table to learn from each other and have a direct dialogue about the management of our resources."
The session will begin at 4:30 PM, EDT on Wednesday, August 26th and will conclude no later than 6:00 PM, EDT.
Participants will be able to listen online through the Go-To-Webinar application or through the phone. If you want to speak to ask a question, you must join the webinar online. Alternatively, during the meeting, you can email questions to gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org
or text them to 813-317-6220 and a staff member will ask on your behalf.
To listen in by phone, call: (562) 247-8321 and use the Audio Access Code: 357842945
