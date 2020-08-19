Gulf County has reported another COVID related death.
6 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus, the most recent case is a 71 year old man.
There have been three COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
As of Wednesday there have been 480 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, up from 473 on Sunday.
308 are positive cases among prisoners at the state prison in Carrabelle and there are 21 positive cases among prison staff.
Gulf County reported 765 cases on Wednesday – that includes 248 cases among prisoners at the state prison in Gulf County and 32 cases among prison staff.
Wakulla County reported 796 cases on Wednesday and Liberty County reported 410.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
