COVID-19 RELATED DEATH IN GULF COUNTY

Gulf County, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Health in Gulf reports the death of two residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19. The first resident was a 69-year-old male. The second resident was a 71-year-old male. The Floridahealth.gov dashboard will show an overall total of 6 deaths in Gulf.
Moving forward, all new deaths will be reported on the local briefings sent out.
The state's medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in Florida, but we wanted to inform our rural county about this situation and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident.
The health of our residents remains our priority. In times of tragedy, our communities have always been a strong source of support for one another. We need our communities to help do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus.
