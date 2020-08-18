Ricky Jones will continue to represent District 1 on the Franklin County Commission for another 4 years.
Jones won a very close election against Pinki Jackel on Tuesday, collecting 12 more votes than his opponent.
The final tally was 580 votes for Jones and 568 for Jackel.
Melonie Inzetta will represent district 1 on the Franklin County School Board, taking the place of George Thompson who did not seek re-election.
Inzetta defeated Tara Klink in that race 594 votes to 499.
Franklin County voters also chose Jessica Yeary for public defender, Amanda Wall for Circuit court judge for Circuit judge group 4 and Angela Dempsey for circuit judge for group 16.
Local Republicans voted overwhelmingly for Marva Harris Preston for State Senate who will now face Loranne Ausley in November.
Voter turnout for Franklin County was 38.1 percent.
