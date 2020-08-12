Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines our light on the following members:

👉 Centennial Bank
Centennial Bank is a customer focused bank that provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, investors, individuals and municipalities.
Through the loyalty, support and dedication of their customers, shareholders, employees and local board of directors, they strive to provide superior customer service.
They also maintain a strong commitment to the community through their involvement with and support of local charities.

202 Marina Dr.
Port Saint Joe, FL,

👉 L L Lanier and Sons

The Lanier family have been harvesting Tupelo honey from hives in the Apalachicola River swamps for three generations. In fact, the spring 1998 crop was their 100th!
If you haven’t tried their delicious honey yet, do yourself a favor and visit them at:
318 Lake Grove Road
Wewahitchka, FL

Be sure to check out their Tupelo Honey gift items!
👉 St. Joe Bar and Package
Established in the 1930s, this family operated business is where most locals come to socialize and call it "HOME BASE".  Contact them for bulk orders for weddings, parties, or special events.
They are also providing TO GO orders.

305 Reid Ave,
Port St Joe, FL
It’s time for Back to School Vaccines!

Local county health departments statewide are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year.

Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year. Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

CDC created a very user friendly vaccine schedule guide for all ages: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/growing/school-vaccinations.html

Immunizations are available at both health department locations in Gulf and Franklin Counties.

Please call the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department Locations to schedule your child’s appointment today!

Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111

Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276.

Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases.
21st century challenges require new age solutions. Click on the button below to go to a Facebook page set up by Christy Baldwin Taunton to assist Gulf County teachers in making sure they have the resources needed for the upcoming school year.
Simply click on one of the teacher's List on Amazon and choose items to purchase!
Adopt a Teacher - Gulf County
For the full County COVID-19 Data Summary for each county in Florida, please visit:

Scroll to page 47 of the report to review the statistics for Gulf County. Interesting information such as age categories and hospitalizations are listed.
FL DOH COVID 19 Report
Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.

