Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Franklin County schools reopen on Friday and nearly 160 students will be using the on-line option.

There are currently 909 students enrolled in K-12, and the Alternative Education Program. 

158 have opted for the e- learning option. 

So, roughly 17% of the total student enrollment is online.

The district does not have a virtual option for Pre-K students at this time. 

The district has sent out a School Reopening Family Guide. 

We have posted the full guide on-line at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.






