Franklin County schools reopen on Friday and nearly 160 students will be using the on-line option.
There are currently 909 students enrolled in K-12, and the Alternative Education Program.
158 have opted for the e- learning option.
So, roughly 17% of the total student enrollment is online.
The district does not have a virtual option for Pre-K students at this time.
The district has sent out a School Reopening Family Guide.
